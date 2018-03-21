Belvoir Vale bowlers claim dramatic Triples League crown

Have your say

Belvoir Vale Bowls Club clinched the Warren Triples League crown after a dramatic end to the season.

Vale topped the final table by just one point from runners-up Melton Indoor Bowls Club as both teams won their final matches on Saturday evening.

The Hose-based club trailed in the early stages of their match with Barnstone, but came on strongly to turn the match firmly in their favour, leading by 18 shots after 15 ends.

They kept on the pressure to win the game 82-56, with three rink wins, and ultimately the title.

Melton quickly took control against Syston and raced into a 13-shot lead at the halfway point.

Syston tried hard to close the gap, but Melton maintained the pressure, increasing their advantage to 20 shots and eventually winning 71-53 on aggregate.

But the visitors won one rink and drew another which would prove crucial to the overall final standings.

House of Townend

Warren Triples League

MELTON IBC 71

SYSTON 53

Rink scores: Carole Lomax, Malcolm Lomax, Alan Peberdy beat Martin Warner, Jenny Dewick, Roy Hill 17-15; Geral Horobin, Tony Webster, Stella Warren lost to Andy Savage, David Hudson, Rod Heggs 13-14; John Burdett, Rita James, Chris James beat Bev Wright, Gerald Kilbourne, George Stone 26-9; Bob Lemon, Sue Lemon, Brian Rippin drew with Ken Renshaw, T. Johnson, Colin Wilkinson 15-15.

BARNSTONE BC 56

BELVOIR VALE 82

Rink scores: J. Hogg, K. Drew, N. Drew lost to John Lambert, Evelyn Underwood, Lawrie Pugh 12-19; R. Spencer, H. McCandless, J. McCandless lost to Daphne Birch, Jen Merrick, David Keegan 16-18; P. Jacques, L. Payling, A. Cullen beat Viv Pugh, Brian Birch, Richard Warrener 17-14; J. Cullen, J. Parker, R. Smith lost to Marjorie Shaw, Josie Exton, Trevor Davis 11-31.