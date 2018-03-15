Belvoir point-to-point meeting postponed as Garthorpe left waterlogged

The disruptive winter forced organisers to postpone Saturday’s latest point-to-point meeting at Garthorpe.

A day-long deluge on Monday on to already wet ground at the racecourse put the Belvoir meeting in doubt after a midweek inspection by BHA course inspectors.

The course was described as unraceable and unserviceable, but said a further inspection would be held on Friday, while warning any further significant rain would force them to call off racing.

And showers duly arrived overnight Wednesday and into Thursday, followed by confirmation of the postponement early on Thursday with parts of the course waterlogged.

A new date for the Belvoir meet has yet to be announced.