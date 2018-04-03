Belvoir Point-to-Point abandoned as Garthorpe Racecourse waterlogged

The Belvoir Point-to-Point meet will not take place this year after this Sunday’s re-arranged fixture was cancelled.

Torrential rain over much of the weekend, and a generally wet winter, left the Garthorpe Racecourse waterlogged, persuading inspectors to call off the meeting on Tuesday.

The original meeting had been postponed for the same reasons following another midweek course inspection, before heavy snowfall covered the course on the day racing had been due to run.

The next meeting at Garthorpe, weather permitting, will be the Quorn on Sunday, April 29, followed by the Melton Hunt Club on Sunday, May 13 and Meynell on Saturday, June 2.