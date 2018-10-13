Badminton: Melton OGs launch junior coaching scheme

A major initiative aimed at getting the younger generation playing badminton has been launched by Melton Old Grammarians (OGs).

After receiving funding from Leicester-shire and Rutland Sports, and Badminton England, OGs are expanding coaching at junior and intermediate levels to help transition through all age groups for school pupils in the Melton area.

To meet an increasing demand, OGs have doubled the availability for both age groups at club nights at Long Field Academy, in Melton.

The club has moved junior coaching to a 6pm start time, and intermediate coaching to 7pm in advance of the normal Monday club night (8pm).

Club captain Neil Hunt said the earlier start time had increased coaching availability and ensured younger players could finish coaching at a reasonable time.

He said: “We have had a sizeable increase in numbers over the past year and on discussing timings with parents it was clear an earlier start time for the younger players would better fit with their regular routine,”

“Parents remain very keen to see their children receive proper coaching in a safe environment and at OGs we pride ourselves in catering for all age groups regardless of ability.”

OGs have also developed an extensive programme to take badminton into local schools.

Over the coming weeks, sessions will be held at eight Melton-area schools with well over 100 students likely to attend.

Coach Linda Hallam said: “A range of taster sessions have been arranged at interested schools across Melton, and when combined with planned badminton festivals for local schools we expect a sizeable number of students to be able to play badminton.

“Our team of three coaches will be fully involved in the initiative throughout November and when we combine this with the facilities available at OGs we are providing a seamless transition through to adult badminton for any children keen to develop further.”

For further information, parents and schools should contact club secretary Christine Stanley on 07909 767659, email christine.s@talktalk.net or club coach Linda Hallam on 07729 036928 or lindahallam@ntlworld.com

Full details can also be found on the club website at www.meltonogbc.co.uk