Assassins Muay Thai founder ranks February show as biggest in gym’s history

Assassins Muay Thai Gym instructor Mark Barlow believes the upcoming show will be the biggest in their long history.

The Melton gym marked 25 years of hometown shows in 2018, but is thrilled with the line-up for the first show of 2019 at the Market Tavern on Saturday, February 23.

“We try to improve each show, but this one has gone crazy,” he said.

“There will be 11 internationals with fighters from Sweden, Spain, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic.”

Melton’s George Griffiths steps up a weight to fight Georgi Pavlov, and the 18-year-old has been training hard to meet the challenge presented by the tough 24-year-old Bulgarian.

Fellow Melton fighter, Ollie McEwan, meanwhile, will make his debut against a Swedish opponent.

“Ollie’s a raw novice, but he’s game and will give everything in this bout,” Mark said.

Saxon Nugent goes in his first senior bout on the show as the Assassin takes on Birmingham’s Idris Hussain, a boxer who is expected to start fast.

“Saxon must be careful not to run onto Hussain’s big right hand; this will be a war,” Mark added.

Tickets are on sale from Nicko’s Fish Bar, any Assassin member or via the Assassins Muay Thai Facebook page.

Doors open 5pm for a 5.30pm start.