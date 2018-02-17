Assassins Muay Thai expect tough tests at Melton show

Fighters from the Assassins Muay Thai Boxing Gym are just a few weeks away from their first hometown show of the year on Saturday, March 3.

A total of 17 Assassins will be on the card at the Market Tavern, in Melton, starting with the newly-crowned Junior Sports Personality of the Year, Lexie Peters, who takes on experienced opponent Anusha Keuleers, from Stoke Muay Thai.

Assassins instructor Mark Barlow said: “This should be a great bout to open the show with.

“We know this will be tough for Lexie, but you don’t become a champion by fighting easy bouts; you learn more from tough fights.”

Shay Burt also faces a tough opponent, George Redpath, from the Guardians Gym, in Milton Keynes.

The Guardians have six fighters on the bill and come with a good reputation for tough, well-schooled Thai boxers.

They also provide the opposition in what should be a big bout for Durum Hassan.

Mark added: “Durum wants to fight regularly and we have three fights in the pipeline for him in the next two months.

“He has a lot of heart and will fight to the end; he’s really exciting to watch.

“The other lad has a better record on paper, but let’s see if the home crowd can will on the Assassin.”

Saxon Nugent is also matched for the show against a technical fighter from the Weoley Castle Gym, a Birmingham gym which also has a good reputation.

Doors open at 5.30pm for a 6pm start, and tickets are available from Nicko’s Fish Bar, any Assassin member or via the gym’s Facebook page.

* Last Saturday, instructor Mark and world champion Iman Barlow travelled to Basel, in Switzerland, for a Muay Thai seminar at Genesis Gym.

They trained 20 students, while Iman also got in some vital sparring with three good fighters as she builds up to her appearance in Melton.