Assassins Muay Thai: Elizabeth wins national title in London as Melton gym gets busy

Assassins Muay Thai Gym fighter Elizabeth Griffiths overcame a partisan crowd to win another national title in London.

The youngster travelled down to Erith to take on a local girl for an ISKA English belt.

Despite the crowd being firmly against her, Elizabeth dominated the bout, winning every round to capture her latest crown.

Assassins instructor Mark Barlow then had to travel straight to another show at Derby County FC’s home ground to support Mkaylin Kneeland and Harley Cole.

Mkaylin was first up in a close fight, and also had to deal with a partisan home crowd on his way to a good win.

Harley, who has been training for six months, conceded weight to his opponent and lost, but he produced a good performance in another closely-fought bout and immediately asked for a rematch.

Prior to that, the Assassins had Lexie Peters and Samantha Cully in action at Barnsley.

Samantha scored well with her kicks to earn a win against an opponent from Salford, while Lexie also came out on top against a Liverpool fighter, using front kicks and knees to good effect to take victory.

Lexie was back in action last week in London against Emilia Azarova, an England international with world titles on her CV.

The pair served up an even contest with Emilia taking the opening two rounds and the Assassin winning the following two.

Lexie lost the decisive final round, but they have agreed to fight again in Melton at the Assassins’ next show on February 23.

The Melton gym will be in action again later this month when a squad of juniors head to Ireland.

* To find out more about junior training for fitness and confidence, call (01664) 567491 or head to the Assassins Muay Thai Facebook page.