Assassins face Italian tests in 25th anniversary Melton show

This weekend’s anniversary Assassins show in Melton will have an international flavour with seven bouts pitting English fighters against overseas opponents.

Saturday’s Thai and kickboxing show at the Market Tavern is the first event in the 25th anniversary year of Assassins Muay Thai Gym shows in the town, and features 19 fighters from the gym and 20 bouts in all.

Promoter Mark Barlow said: “We have come a long way since our first show 25 years ago at the Working Men’s Club which started on Friday nights. We only had one fighter on that show; Mark Donovan.

“We eventually moved to Saturday night and moved to the Sarson School, and then we ended up at the Market Tavern which I think is the best venue.”

The show starts at 6pm, with doors opening at 5.30pm, and is headlined by Thai and Iman Barlow who both face tough Italian opponents.

Tickets are still available, at £20 for adults and £12 for juniors, from Nicko’s Fish Bar, any Assassin member, or via the Assassins Muay Thai Facebook page.

Tickets are also available on the door at £22 for adults and £12 for juniors.

Running order - 1 Lexie Peters (Assassins) v Anusha Keuleej (Stoke), 2 Shay Burt (Assassins) v Liam Mitchell (Guardians, Milton Keynes), 3 Skylar Moulds (Assassins) v Lily Dobson-Finn (Storm, Luton), 4 Brad Rowlinson (Assassins) v Lewis Pomfret (Guardians), 5 Mykalin Kneeland (Assassins) v Amar Choudry (Muzzy Gym), 6 Taylor Bishop (Assassins) v Mason Dennis (Guardians), 7 Jase Perkins (Assassins) v Arlo (Assassins), 8 Aliza Agwan (Assassins) v Chloe (Weoley Castle, Birmingham), 9 Mustafa Agwan (Assassins) v Devon Peters (Wutan, Kettering), 10 Cerys Hirst (Assassins) v Dominkia Pochodaj (Hitchin, London), 11 James Clinton (Weoley Castle) v Milo Arnold (Guardians), 12 Saxon Nugent (Assassins) v Adam Khan (Weoley Castle), 13 Aoibhe Walsh (Warriors, Dublin) v Lily Cook (Storm, Luton), 14 Naomi Blankley (Assassins) v Jaimy te Pas (Holland), 15 Darum Hassan (Assassins) v George Redpath (Guardians), 16 George Griffiths (Assassins) v Eray Solmoz (Holland), 17 Tyree Stevens (Assassins) v Michele Guiliani (Italy), 18 Lucia Ferkovia (Slovakia) v Alicia Pickering (Wutan), 19 Thai Barlow (Assassins) v Francesco Novello (Italy), 20 Iman Barlow (Assassins) v Jleana Valentino (Italy).