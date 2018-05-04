Assassin’s Muay Thai: Griffiths warms up for huge Newcastle show with stylish win

George Griffiths had his first Muay Thai fight of the year at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham against Leeds opponent Jack Grant.

Both fighters came out of the blocks quickly, but the Melton fighter was the first into his game plan, out-punching and out-kicking his opponent.

Grant began to struggle against the Assassin’s work rate and power as the bout entered the second round, and in the next Griffiths hurt his opponents several times.

The Yorkshire fighter looked ready to fold, but he hung in.

But listening to his corner and following his plan, he 17-year-old continued to outclass his opponent in the fourth.

He completely dominated the fifth and final round to earn a unanimous decision from the judges after a great performance.

His next fight comes in Newcastle on Saturday, June 9.

His trainer Mark Barlow said: “We’re stepping up in class in the next fight against the Uk’s 57kg K1 number one.

“It will be an extremely tough fight on the biggest show in the UK this year, but it will be a great opportunity for him to show his talent.”

Assassins stablemate Thai Barlow will also be on the bill against Spain’s K1 champion, while Iman Barlow will defend her Enfusion world title.

To book a place on a minibus to the show, get in touch with Iman or via the Assassins Muay Thai Facebook page.