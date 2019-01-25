Assassin Muay Thai pair set for Melton debut

Have your say

Two Muay Thai Assassins will make their debuts at the gym’s Melton show on Saturday, February 23.

Melton’s Michael Fellows makes his competitive bow for the Assassins against Swedish fighter Andreas Lilliecrona, while fellow debutant Aleksander Vorfi faces Spain’s Zavala Goday in a K1 bout.

Both fighters come into the show with promising reputations and will be among 18 Assassins in action on the night.

The show will feature 24 bouts in all and will be headlined by Iman Barlow who fights for the WKA K1 world title against Michaela Kerleheva, from the Czech Republic.

Iman is going for a staggering 19th different world title, but faces a stiff task against a K1 specialist.

Chief instructor Mark Barlow said: “I’m really excited about the show and we have some fantastic bouts lined up.”

Tickets are available from Nicko’s Fish Bar, any Assassin fighter, by calling Mark on (01664) 567491 or from the Assassins Muay Thai Facebook page.

Doors open 5pm for a 6pm start.