Asfordby and Melton anglers break the ice as match carries on regardless

Hardy anglers broke the ice as sport continued for the Asfordby and Melton Society of Anglers on Sunday.

With the lake frozen over at the scheduled start, it was out with the weights and chains to clear a few pegs to allow the match to go ahead.

Unfortunately the returns were poor reward for their efforts.

Rob Shuter won from peg four with four carp on the pole for 6lb 4oz, but runner-up Mick West took second place, from peg 24, with just 10 ounces.

Paul Clifton was third with four ounces from peg one, and no-one else troubled the scales.

They will hope for better for their next match on Sunday, March 18.