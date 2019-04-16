Mixed fortunes for Barkby United in County League dress rehearsal

Barkby United CC First XI had mixed fortunes in their two pre-season friendly matches last weekend.

On Saturday they lost to Northamptonshire Premier League side Geddington.

Barkby scored 245-9 from their 50 overs, with Dave Tew (52), Martin Troop (48), and Ben Silver (40) being their main run scorers.

Geddington reached their target in the 47th over for the loss of seven wickets, despite the efforts of Jamie Drake (3 for 36) and Callum Smith (2 for 53) who were Barkby’s chief threat with the ball.

The following day, Burghley Park visited Barkby’s Beeby Road ground and were dismissed for 194.

Jack Johnson took 3 for 31, while there were two wickets apiece for Hayden Whittaker (2 for 25), Jamie Drake (2 for 37) and Rickesh Vivekanand (2 for 16).

Martin Troop continued his fine form with the bat, putting on 72 with Jack Wood for the first wicket before the latter opener was out, LBW for 27.

Despite losing another wicket when Vivekanand was bowled without scoring, Troop reached his century and retired before Barkby reached their victory target in the 32nd over, with Whittaker (38 not out) and Bartram (11 not out) still at the crease.

Barkby start another season in the Leicestershire and Rutland County League Premier with an away match at 2017 champions Sileby on Saturday (12.30pm start).

The Second XI also get their county league campaign under way with a Division Three clash, at home, against Leicester Banks (1pm start).