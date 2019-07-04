Mixed emotions for Melton TC as they lift the Mercury Cup

The top mixed trophy in Leicestershire, namely the Mercury Cup, is back in the hands of Melton Mowbray Tennis Club for the second time in its three-year existence.

However, there was no cheering or celebrations on this occasion following the disappointment of their opponents Charnwood TC being unable to field a side at the 11th hour.

Melton skipper Charlie Griffin did have discussions with her teammates to see if the team could offer another date within the next couple of weeks but without success.

The action that did go ahead saw the ladies’ second team turn in one of their best performances of the season in a top-of-the-table clash with leaders Kibworth, with the home side scoring a brilliant 8-1 win to take over at the top of Group 3B.

Skipper Carol Gilchrist and Sumitra Fox set the tone with a hat-trick of wins and losing just three games.

Beth Lowe and Jenny Golland were not far behind, winning their three but having to come back from 7-4 down in one of them to clinch a tie-break.

Third pairing of Laura Haywood and Jo Heggs weighed in with two wins to ensure the team’s best win of the season and keep them well in the hunt for promotion.

An under-strength ladies’ first team travelled to Leicestershire A and went down by a 6-3 score line despite the efforts of skipper Charlie Griffin and Ellie Jenkins who took all three rubbers.

Jess Gadsby and Georgene Ashmore lost out in a tense tie-break but Laura Haywood and Sarah Medcalf found the going tough against the strong home side.

Despite the reverse the team remain in the top four which is very positive following a spate of injuries and unavailability.

The men’s first team entertained Knighton in their Premier League game and overcame a weakened visiting team by a convincing 9-0 win to keep themselves in the league title race which is a superb achievement in their first season at this level.

Pierre Luiggi and partner Eban Straker-Meads were in scintillating form and notched all three rubbers losing just one game overall.

Skippers Ben Mactaggart and Ryan Parmar Ran them close just losing three games and Patrick Foley and Marcus Walters losing just five games to seal a convincing win.

The team will have to keep up this level of performance with big games coming up with Carisbrooke and Leicestershire plus tricky games against Oadby and LFE 1.

The Ladies Vets team travelled to Birstall Watermead II and returned with a share of the spoils after a 4-4 draw in their Division Six match.

Jenny Golland and Jill Woods were in cracking form and collected all four sets for the loss of just six games.

But the club’s second pairing of Bridget Ingle and Jo Anderson were just unable to pinch a set despite many long rallies.

The men’s vets entertained a powerful Stoney Stanton team and went down by a 7-1 scoreline with debut player Wayne Mogg and Tony Golland picking up the club’s solitary rubber in their Division Five encounter.