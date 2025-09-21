Melton Town win five goal thriller

Melton Town were left clinging on before claiming an important win over Clay Cross.

Melton Town played the last 10 minutes with just 9 nine men but held firm to record their second win in four days after beating Clay Cross Town 3-2.

Clay Cross were on the front foot from the kick off and in the 5th minute Goodson found himself unmarked in the Melton area but his first time shot went inches wide of the post.

Melton settled quickly into the game and in the 18th minute their first attack saw a quick break with Munakandafa making a run from the halfway line before finding Sankey-Mensah who drove towards the box before slotting the ball into the far corner of the goal.

From the kick off Kalis Gorewon a 50/50 in the corner and ran along the by-line and from a tight angle saw his shot shave the far post. Halfway through the first half and a quick throw-in saw Clegg turn the Melton defender before shooting and needing Harrison to make a great save.

Then a minute later and it was 2~0 as the Clay Cross keeper Frestle tried to dribble out of his area only for Yaegan Gore to tackle him and slot into an open net. The visitors upped their game in search of a way back into the match and got their just desserts in the 37th minute when a corner went to the back of the 6 yard box and was met by Taylor who headed the ball back across the goal and it looped inside the far upright.

Just before the break and another Clay Cross corner saw Goodsons effort cleared to Homer whose header needed a good save. On the hour and a quick throw had Burke heading onto Yaegan who found his brother Kalis but his header looped onto the top of the net.

The hosts restored their 2 goal lead in the 64th minute with a fantastic team goal which saw Munakandafa play a long diagonal to Kalis Gore on the wing, he beat 3 defenders before finding Munakandafa on the edge of the box and he smashed it into the top corner. Then on 71 minutes Goodson raced into the Melton box and was apparently brought down by Harrison. Williams tucked the penalty away. Then on the 80th minute a 50/50 tackle was surprisingly considered a red card offence and Sackey-Mensah was shown the red card.

Melton's players objected and Munakandafa was sent to the sin bin. The 9 men had to defend with their lives as Clegg put a low shot the wrong side of the post and a minute later the same player had an effort from 6 yards out which flew over the bar. A Clay Cross corner saw Gregorys shot well saved and the rebound fell to Clegg who again saw his shot well saved.

Fletcher also had his effort palmed around the post. The final action of the game saw Taylor sent off for 2 yellow cards. Melton were the better side for 70 minutes of this game but the penalty and then going down to 9 men certainly tested their defence which held strong. 2 wins in four days see Melton go from the relegation zone up into the top half of the table albeit having a couple of games more than everyone else but the signs are good for the rest of the season.