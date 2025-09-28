Melton Town are beaten by the league leaders

Melton Town did themselves no favours in their defeat to Boston Town.

Melton Town were architects of their own downfall in a 3-1 defeat to Boston Town after getting a second consecutive red card in as many matches.

The pitch resembled a field with the very long grass which caused Melton problems from the off.

Jemson had the ball caught in the grass and Cotton pounced but his eventual shot went just over. A minute later and it was Yaegan Gore who stumbled in the grass and this time Cotton went clear through on goal and slotted past Harrison.

The hosts nearly doubled their lead when a scramble in the Melton area saw Gurney's shot go across goal where Limb struck the loose ball which needed a good save from Harrison. It was 25 minutes in before Melton's first effort which came from a Fura freekick which Jemson headed wide of the upright. Calver had an effort from distance which went the wrong side of the post.

The league leaders doubled the lead in the 51st minute when a freekick from the right hand side saw Ford ghost into the box un-noticed to have a free header which found the middle of the goal. Melton halved the lead 2 minutes later when a ball down the line to Kalis Gore who cleverly dummied Smith and sent in a low cross for Wakley to tap in.

On the hour and Cotton made a run to the edge of the box before finding Bayliss clear on the left but from 6 yards out he fluffed his shot. Boston then had a player sin binned but instead of taking advantage Melton pressed the self destruct button as Wakley kicked out at a player and gave the ref no choice but to send him off.

The game became one way traffic as Boston pushed home their player advantage. 74th minute and Bayliss dummied Bartley before driving along the by-line before picking out Cotton to tap into an open net. A Boston corner found Wilson at the back post but his header was well saved by Harrison. Limb had a run and shot which bounced off the crossbar.

Bayliss went on a good run down the left wing before sending in a great cross which was flicked on by Cotton which needed Harrison to palm it around the post. Limb should have scored in the last minute but his shot went across the goal line and wide of the post. In-discipline is creeping into Meltons game with two sin bins and two red cards in the last four games.

The league leaders weren’t particularly good but they worked hard and took their chances whilst Melton struggled to get their recent rhythm. They now have three homes games on the bounce to move up the league with the final match of the three being The FA Vase.