Melton Times Sports Awards for 2018: Vote for our two top awards

The destiny of our two top awards – the Sports Personality of the Year and Junior Sports Personality of the Year remains in your hands.

Our judges have devised a shortlist of three contenders for both categories, for candidates whose achievements and merits went beyond trophies and titles.

Now it is down to your votes to decide which of them will walk away with the prizes at our big awards night on Thursday, February 28.

Simply read their citations below, decide who is your favourite in each category and vote by text or by filling in the coupon published each week in the Melton Times and returning it to Melton Times Sports Awards, Pera Business Park, Nottingham Road, Melton Mowbray, LE13 0PB.

Or you can text your vote - see below contenders for full instructions

Voting for the Sports Personality and Junior Sports Personality awards will close at midnight on Thursday, February 21.

Your contenders

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

1 STAN STANNARD

After a long injury lay-off, middleweight boxer Stan hit back to land the East Midlands Elite Middleweight Challenge belt in June.

He then earned a national call-up, representing the England Select squad in Sweden where he reached the final of a prestigious international tournament, and then boxed once more for England in Portugal.

The Harby boxer ended the year sixth in the national amateur rankings.

(vote MT SPORT 1 Stan Stannard)

2 MICK STEVENS

Cyclist Mick turns 70 this year, but insists there is plenty more in the tank after landing a national time trial title.

The painter and decorator, a three-time national duathlon champion in the 1990s, only returned to cycling in 2017, but rolled back the years to win the 65 to 70 years age group title at the National 50-mile Time Trial Championships in October.

(vote MT SPORT 2 Mick Stevens)

3 NATALIE TEECE

Melton’s top women’s runner, Natalie enjoyed another top year on the road and represented her county at the national cross country championships.

The long-distance athlete picked up several podiums, including second lady back at the Leicester Half-Marathon in a field of 2,200.

And despite blistering heat, she finished a superb 75th lady at the London Marathon in April.

(vote MT SPORT 3 Natalie Teece)

JUNIOR SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

4 SASKIA DAVIES

Last year, Saskia was selected for the British Junior Under 19s Women’s Fastpitch Softball Team as well as the GB Under 22s Women’s Fastpitch Softball Team, while aged 17.

She helped the U19s to sixth place at the Women’s European Softball Championships in Italy, and then fourth place in the U22s European championships.

With schoolwork to juggle, Saskia maintained her softball training and standards, while plotting her way to straight As at A level.

(vote MT SPORT 4 Saskia Davies)

5 LIBBY DUNCAN

Tennis player Libby (16) reached the national quarter-finals of the Tiebreak 10 and won two junior singles titles at club level with Grantham as well as helping her club team to a league title.

Off the court is even busier as she works her way towards her coaching qualification.

Libby is part of the “She Rallies” project, delivering tennis to girls of all ages and last February coached juniors alongside Boris Becker and Andrew Castle.

She also coaches fellow students at John Ferneley College whom she represents at other sports including basketball, cricket and athletics.

(vote MT SPORT 5 Libby Duncan)

6 MORGAN PENNISTON

Nine-year-old Morgan had a fantastic year in kung fu, as his positive attitude helped him thrive in many competitions in 2018.

He collected his third world title, and also picked up the Shield of Honour award from Hadier Academy before being awarded his 3rd cup Orange Sash.

While still a novice, Morgan has achieved so much already and has a bright future in the sport.

(vote MT SPORT 6 Morgan Penniston)

HOW TO TEXT YOUR VOTE -

Text your vote by starting your text with MT (followed by space) SPORT (followed by space) followed by the number of the personality you wish to vote for, exactly as it appears, then your name and email address, and send to 85100.

For example, MT SPORT 1 Joe Bloggs joe.public@email.co.uk

Closing date for voting is MIDNIGHT Thursday February 21, 2019.

Texts cost £1 per vote plus your standard network rate.

Terms and conditions: Votes received after the closing deadline will not be counted but you may still be charged. Open to UK residents over 18 years. Bill payer’s permission must be obtained before entering. This is a JPI Media vote. SMS service provided by BBA Digital Ltd KT18 5AD, Helpline 0333 3353351.

By entering you are indicating you are happy to receive offers from JPI Media by SMS. Add NOINFO at the end of your text if you do not wish to receive these.