Melton Times Sports Awards for 2018: The big night is here

The anticipation is building as tonight we get ready to announce the winners of our biggest-ever Melton Times Sports Awards.

The Melton Times Sports Awards for 2018 will feature 16 awards, the most in the event’s 14-year history, thanks to an unprecedented amount of sponsors.

Melton Times Sports Awards for 2018 EMN-190116-115702002

They will showcase a host of new faces, alongside some welcome returning names, following a brilliant level of nominations which were both high on quantity and quality.

We will hear some great stories as our latest set of winners are unveiled at Melton Mowbray Market’s banqueting suite.

The bar will open at 6.15pm, with a fish and chip supper to be served at 7pm, and the awards to follow from around 8.15pm.

We are delighted to welcome a new face to our annual awards as Rutland Radio presenter and sports fan Rob Persani hosts the event for the first time.

After almost two months of nominations, judging and voting, three finalists have been shortlisted for 15 of our awards.

Each contender will have a summary of their achievements read to the audience as they approach the stage before the winner is unveiled.

The evening will culminate with our two blue riband awards – the Sports Personality and Junior Sports Personality of the Year – which have been decided exclusively by readers’ votes.

The awards were first launched to give richly-deserved recognition to grassroots sport in the borough and is open to all ages and sports.

Tonight’s finalists will represent a staggering 19 different sports, from the mainstream to the minority.

“It’s easy to forget just how strong a year it has been until you put it all together in one night,” said Melton Times sports editor Chris Harby.

“There are so many amazing achievements this year and everyone who has made it this far should feel proud.

“There can only be one winner for each award, but we hope everyone leaves the night inspired and feeling like a champion.”

For those unable to join us, the winners will be unveiled via the @MeltonSport Twitter feed and published online at www.meltontimes.co.uk tonight (Thursday) from 10.30pm.

The full story and picture spread will be available on our website on Friday morning and, of course, in next Thursday’s Melton Times.