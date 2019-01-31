Melton Times Sports Awards for 2018 nominees announced

Time’s up. The deadline for nominations has passed and today we reveal our full list of nominees for the Melton Times Sports Awards for 2018.

We have been blown away by the quantity and quality of the response this year, and our judges face a stiff task in whittling them down to just three finalists for 13 of our 16 awards, and then deciding the winners.

Our Junior Team of the Year for 2018 finalists, including winners Priory Belvoir Academy. Who will claim the prize this year? EMN-190130-132907002

The finalists will be announced in next week’s Melton Times and online at www.meltontimes.co.uk from Thursday.

All will be sent an invitation to attend our gala awards night at Melton Mowbray Market’s banqueting suite on Thursday, February 28.

The judges will also draw up shortlists for our two top awards – the Sports Personality of the Year and Junior Sports Personality of the Year.

They will also be announced in next week’s edition when voting will open for you to decide the winners of these two top awards.

Further to that, the judges will also choose the winner of our Special Recognition Award, who will be announced on the night.

The awards evening, to be hosted for the second year running by BBC Radio presenter Melvyn Prior, will see all of the winners unveiled in classic Oscars-style.

Melton Times sports editor Chris Harby said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has taken the time and trouble to nominate and also congratulate everyone who has made it this far.

“Last year’s awards night was really well received and the interest this year has been incredible.

“I can’t remember the last time we had so many nominees, and there are a lot of new names whish is really pleasing and shows how healthy the awards are.

“A record number of sponsors are also getting behind the event this year, and we’re delighted to see several new businesses joining us as well as our loyal long-time supporters.

“Without them, the night just wouldn’t happen so we’d like to say a huge thank-you to them once again.

“To be recognised by your peers in this way is a success in itself, and I’m sure the judges will have a touch task in deciding who will make it through to our awards night.

“I would also like to say a huge thank-you to our loyal sponsors for their support once again without whom we wouldn’t be able to pay tribute to our local sporting stars.”

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Stuart Westmoreland

Antony Hart

Jason Barton

Chris Rodgers

Mick Stevens

Stan Stannard

Gareth Thorley

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

sponsored by The Army

Iman Barlow

Julie Bass

Emmadee Fox

Bex Rimmington

Mari Smith

Natalie Teece

DISABILITY SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Harrison Security

Andy Banks

Michael Whapples

Josh Whitfield

JUNIOR SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Brooksby Melton College

James Bartley

Brennan Geoghegan

Will Graham

Morgan Penniston

Chris Randall

JUNIOR SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

available for sponsorship

Yasmin Bass

Saskia Davies

Libby Duncan

Amie Frederick

Amy Helstrip

Poppy Shaw

Maddie Wrath

SCHOOL SPORTS AWARD

sponsored by Melton Vale Sixth Form College

Ab Kettleby Primary School

Rosie Ashmore

Amy Copley

Lucas Gibbs

Charlie Haffenden

Jesse Houghton

Imogen Jones

Libby Perkins

Daisy Sharpe

Jennie Sharpe

Josh Whitfield

COMMUNITY SPORT AWARD

sponsored by Melton Borough Council

Sue Bailey

Jenny Beech

Serena Bignell

Katie Cowell

Clare Marlow

TEAM OF THE YEAR

sponsored by B and H Midland Services

Asfordby FC Development

BCKA Kickboxing and Kung Fu

Hickling Cricket Club

Melton Marvels Netball

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Ladies’ First Team

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Men’s First Team

Wymeswold FC

JUNIOR TEAM OF THE YEAR

sponsored by ESF Events

Asfordby Amateurs U14 Girls

Asfordby FC U10s Predators

Holwell Sports FC Academy

Mowbray Rangers Tigers U13s

John Ferneley College U15 Basketball

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Specsavers

Junior Gaskin

Matt Hendey

Addison Isherwood

Charlie Richards

Michael Stevenson

CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching

Tom Glover

Myles Hickman

Jamie Tew

UNSUNG HERO OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Colin Moulds

Bill Harding

Sue Millward

Di McQuillan

Lol Pickin

Jim and Sharon Reason

Erica Warrington

Stuart Worby

COACH OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Melton Mowbray Town Estate

Simon Atherley

Mark Barlow

Rebecca Boag

Brent Horobin

Tom Cunnington

Richard Metcalf

Brent Penniston

Jenny Smith

Shaun Staff

Erica Warrington

JUNIOR SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Samworth Brothers

Shortlist to be announced next week

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Ragdale Hall

Shortlist to be announced next week

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD

sponsored by Stapleford Park