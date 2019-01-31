Melton Times Sports Awards for 2018 nominees announced

Time’s up. The deadline for nominations has passed and today we reveal our full list of nominees for the Melton Times Sports Awards for 2018.
We have been blown away by the quantity and quality of the response this year, and our judges face a stiff task in whittling them down to just three finalists for 13 of our 16 awards, and then deciding the winners.
The finalists will be announced in next week’s Melton Times and online at www.meltontimes.co.uk from Thursday.
All will be sent an invitation to attend our gala awards night at Melton Mowbray Market’s banqueting suite on Thursday, February 28.
The judges will also draw up shortlists for our two top awards – the Sports Personality of the Year and Junior Sports Personality of the Year.
They will also be announced in next week’s edition when voting will open for you to decide the winners of these two top awards.
Further to that, the judges will also choose the winner of our Special Recognition Award, who will be announced on the night.
The awards evening, to be hosted for the second year running by BBC Radio presenter Melvyn Prior, will see all of the winners unveiled in classic Oscars-style.
Melton Times sports editor Chris Harby said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has taken the time and trouble to nominate and also congratulate everyone who has made it this far.
“Last year’s awards night was really well received and the interest this year has been incredible.
“I can’t remember the last time we had so many nominees, and there are a lot of new names whish is really pleasing and shows how healthy the awards are.
“A record number of sponsors are also getting behind the event this year, and we’re delighted to see several new businesses joining us as well as our loyal long-time supporters.
“Without them, the night just wouldn’t happen so we’d like to say a huge thank-you to them once again.
“To be recognised by your peers in this way is a success in itself, and I’m sure the judges will have a touch task in deciding who will make it through to our awards night.
“I would also like to say a huge thank-you to our loyal sponsors for their support once again without whom we wouldn’t be able to pay tribute to our local sporting stars.”
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Stuart Westmoreland
Antony Hart
Jason Barton
Chris Rodgers
Mick Stevens
Stan Stannard
Gareth Thorley
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
sponsored by The Army
Iman Barlow
Julie Bass
Emmadee Fox
Bex Rimmington
Mari Smith
Natalie Teece
DISABILITY SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Harrison Security
Andy Banks
Michael Whapples
Josh Whitfield
JUNIOR SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Brooksby Melton College
James Bartley
Brennan Geoghegan
Will Graham
Morgan Penniston
Chris Randall
JUNIOR SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
available for sponsorship
Yasmin Bass
Saskia Davies
Libby Duncan
Amie Frederick
Amy Helstrip
Poppy Shaw
Maddie Wrath
SCHOOL SPORTS AWARD
sponsored by Melton Vale Sixth Form College
Ab Kettleby Primary School
Rosie Ashmore
Amy Copley
Lucas Gibbs
Charlie Haffenden
Jesse Houghton
Imogen Jones
Libby Perkins
Daisy Sharpe
Jennie Sharpe
Josh Whitfield
COMMUNITY SPORT AWARD
sponsored by Melton Borough Council
Sue Bailey
Jenny Beech
Serena Bignell
Katie Cowell
Clare Marlow
TEAM OF THE YEAR
sponsored by B and H Midland Services
Asfordby FC Development
BCKA Kickboxing and Kung Fu
Hickling Cricket Club
Melton Marvels Netball
Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Ladies’ First Team
Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Men’s First Team
Wymeswold FC
JUNIOR TEAM OF THE YEAR
sponsored by ESF Events
Asfordby Amateurs U14 Girls
Asfordby FC U10s Predators
Holwell Sports FC Academy
Mowbray Rangers Tigers U13s
John Ferneley College U15 Basketball
FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Specsavers
Junior Gaskin
Matt Hendey
Addison Isherwood
Charlie Richards
Michael Stevenson
CRICKETER OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching
Tom Glover
Myles Hickman
Jamie Tew
UNSUNG HERO OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Colin Moulds
Bill Harding
Sue Millward
Di McQuillan
Lol Pickin
Jim and Sharon Reason
Erica Warrington
Stuart Worby
COACH OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Melton Mowbray Town Estate
Simon Atherley
Mark Barlow
Rebecca Boag
Brent Horobin
Tom Cunnington
Richard Metcalf
Brent Penniston
Jenny Smith
Shaun Staff
Erica Warrington
JUNIOR SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Samworth Brothers
Shortlist to be announced next week
SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Ragdale Hall
Shortlist to be announced next week
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD
sponsored by Stapleford Park