Melton Times Sports Awards for 2018 – Just three days left to nominate

Have your say

The deadline for nominations for this year’s Melton Times Sports Awards for 2018 is closing fast - you have until midnight on Monday to get in touch.

Your nominations help make our annual sports awards evening the growing success story it has become over the last 14 years, and have helped uncover some incredible stories and inspiring new faces.

Last year both Brent Penniston and Brent Horobin shared the Sports Personality of the Year award after votes were tied EMN-190301-123848002

There are a whopping 13 categories for you to choose from old favourites to some brand new awards.

This year we have launched the School Sports Award for the first time to reward pupils - secondary and primary - for their achievements in school sport.

Also new for this year is the Community Sport Award, open to anyone who you feel has made a difference to your community through sport.

It’s open to individuals or groups in any sport or activity.

Our annual awards are open to anyone, recognising achievements at all levels over the last 12 months – from grassroots and upwards – and in any sport you can think of.

They could be a friend or relative, a team-mate, or someone who you have admired through our sports pages in 2018.

Simply fill in and cut out the coupon printed weekly in the Melton Times and send it to Melton Times Sports Awards, c/o Chris Harby, Pera Business Park, Nottingham Road, Melton Mowbray, Leics, LE13 0PB.

Or nominate online at this link www.meltontimes.co.uk/sportsawards/categories

You can even email your nominee’s details to our sports editor at chris.harby@meltontimes.co.uk

This should include an overview of your nominee’s achievements with reasons why you believe our judges should shortlist them, as well as a jpeg photo where possible.

Once all of the nominations are in, our judges will then draw up a shortlist of three finalists in each category who will be invited to our sports awards evening on Thursday, February 28 at Melton Market’s banqueting suite.

The judges will also decide the winners of these 13 awards, all of whom will be announced on the night by our compere, BBC radio broadcaster Melvyn Prior.

They will then draw up shortlist for our two main awards – the Sports Personality of the Year and Junior Sports Personality of the Year – which will ultimately be decided by your votes.

Our judges will also name the winner of our Special Recognition Award.

It’s a special, inspiring night and we’ve had some familiar faces to help us celebrate over the years, including Stuart Broad, Sophie Hahn, Jonathan Agnew, Neil Back, Paul Anderson and Ollie Burke.

The evening always reminds us just how much talent we have right here on our doorstep, so don’t let your favourites miss out on a chance to be there.

Good luck!

Awards categories

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR – available for sponsorship

Open to 18s/over from any sport

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR sponsored by The Army

Open to 18s/over from any sport

JUNIOR SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR sponsored by Brooksby Melton College

Open to under 18s any sport

JUNIOR SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR – available for sponsorship

Open to under 18s any sport

COMMUNITY SPORT AWARD sponsored by Melton Borough Council

Open to anyone who has made a difference to your community through sport

SCHOOL SPORTS AWARD sponsored by Melton Vale Sixth Form College

Open to primary and secondary pupils for overall sporting acheievement

CRICKETER OF THE YEAR sponsored by Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching

Open to junior and seniors

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR sponsored by Specsavers

Open to junior and seniors

TEAM OF THE YEAR sponsored by B and H Midland Services

Open to senior teams all sports

COACH OF THE YEAR sponsored by Melton Mowbray Town Estate

Open to senior and junior coaches

JUNIOR TEAM OF THE YEAR – sponsorsed by ESF Events

Open to all junior teams (U18s and under)

UNSUNG HERO OF THE YEAR sponsored by Colin Moulds

Open to your top clubmen and women and all volunteers

DISABILITY SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR sponsored by Harrison Security

Open to seniors and juniors

Judges’ awards (not open to nominations)

JUNIOR SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR sponsored by Samworth Brothers

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR sponsored by Ragdale Hall

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD sponsored by Stapleford Park

* For details of sponsorship opportunities, call events and exhibitions manager Linda Pritchard on 07837 308942.