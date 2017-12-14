Melton Times Sports Awards are back so send us your nominations

Have your say

It’s time to get your thinking caps on as we invite nominations for our new-look 2017 Melton Times Sports Awards.

The traditional summer-time date has been shifted forward and there are two new awards up for grabs as we celebrate our borough’s sport from the past 12 months.

Special guest Sophie Hahn with Sports Personality of the Year Paul Jacobs EMN-170712-160841002

The awards night will take place on Thursday, February 8 and once more will be hosted at Melton Market’s banqueting suite.

Over the last 12 years we have honoured everyone from grassroots champions and heroes to international stars, highlighting the depth and breadth of talent in the borough.

Melton Times sports editor, Chris Harby, said: “They serve as a great reminder of what an amazing amount of talent we have in our community; they’re a real high point of the year.

“Despite the delay in launching this year’s awards, we hope everyone will like the changes we have made, and particularly our new awards.

“But we rely on you to give us your nominations. Every year they help reveal new names and even more success stories.”

Nominations open today for 11 different categories celebrating individual and team achievement among both juniors and seniors from January 1, 2017 right up to new year’s eve.

This year we have introduced the Disabled Sportsperson of the Year award, and we will also again toast our unsung heroes off-the-pitch; the coaches and clubmen and women.

Nominations should include a overview of the achievements of the nominee and reasons why you think they deserve the award.

These will form the basis of our judges’ decision as to who deserves a place on their shortlist for the final three in each award.

They will also name the winner of each category and then draw up a shortlist for our two special awards – the Sports Personality of the Year and Junior Sports Personality of the Year.

The winners of those two blue riband awards will again be decided by your votes.

Judges will also decide the recipient of another special award we are introducing this year, the Sports Recognition Award.

It is designed to honour the lifelong contribution of well-known sports figures within our town and borough, and the winner will be unveiled on the night.

You have until midnight on Monday, January 7 to make your nomination by cutting out the coupon on our sports awards page published each week in the Melton Times, or by emailing our sports editor chris.harby@meltontimes.co.uk

Award categories -

n Sportsman of the Year sponsored by SAQ International

n Sportswoman of the Year sponsored by Ragdale Hall

n Junior Sportsman of the Year sponsored by Brooksby Melton College

n Junior Sportswoman of the Year – available for sponsorship

Cricketer of the Year sponsored by Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching

n Footballer of the Year sponsored by Specsavers

n Team of the Year sponsored by B and H Midland Services

n Junior Team of the Year – available for sponsorship

n Coach of the Year – available for sponsorship

n Clubperson of the Year sponsored by Melton Borough Council

n Disabled Sportsperson of the Year – available for sponsorship

n Judges awards (not open to nominations)

n Junior Sports Personality of the Year – available for sponsorship

n Sports Personality of the Year – available for sponsorship

Special Recognition Award – available for sponsorship

n For details of sponsorship opportunities, call events and exhibitions manager Linda Pritchard on (01664) 412507 or 07837 308942.