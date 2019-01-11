Melton Times Sports Awards 2018: How to nominate

Have your say

It’s time to write a new set of names into the 14-year history of the Melton Times Sports Awards - and we need your suggestions!

Nominations are now open for 13 of our award categories (listed on the right of the page) and we’d like your ideas as to who should win them.

New this year, the School Sport Award is open to all primary and secondary schools to reward their overall achievements on the sports field this year.

It has been kindly supported by the new headline sponsors of our awards, Melton Vale Sixth Form College.

We also introduce the Community Sports Award, an honour we have created to reward those who you believe have made the greatest impact on your community through sport - it’s open to indiviudals or groups in any sport or activitity.

Our annual awards are open to anyone, recognising achievements at all levels over the last 12 months - from grassroots sport and upwards – and in any sport you can think of.

They could be a friend or relative, a team-mate, or someone who you have admired through our sports pages in 2018.

The closing date for nominations is midnight on Monday, January 28, so please don’t put it off.

Simply fill in and cut out the coupon printed weekly in the Melton Times and send it to Melton Times Sports Awards, c/o Chris Harby, Pera Business Park, Nottingham Road, Melton Mowbray, Leics, LE13 0PB.

You can also nominate online via this link www.meltontimes.co.uk/sportsawards/categories or email your nominee’s details to our sports editor at chris.harby@meltontimes.co.uk

This should include an overview of your nominee’s achievements with reasons why you believe our judges should shortlist them, as well as a jpeg photo where possible.

Once all of the nominations are in, our judges will then draw up a shortlist of three finalists in each category who will be invited to our sports awards evening on Thursday, February 28 at Melton Market’s banqueting suite.

The judges will also decide the winners of these 13 awards, all of whom will be annoucned on the night.

They will then draw up shortlist for our two main awards - the Sports Personality of the Year and Junior Sports Personality of he Year.

These two honours will ultimately be decided by your votes.

Our judges will also name the winner of our Lifetime Achievement Award.

It’s a special, inspiring night and we’ve had some familiar faces to help us celebrate over the years, including Stuart Broad, Sophie Hahn, Jonathan Agnew, Neil Back, Paul Anderson and Ollie Burke.

The evening always reminds us just how much talent we have right here on our doorstep, so don’t let your favourites miss out on a chance to be there.

Good luck!

Award categories -

Sportsman of the Year – available for sponsorship

Sportswoman of the Year, sponsored by The Army

Junior Sportsman of the Year, sponsored by Brooksby Melton College

Junior Sportswoman of the Year – available for sponsorship

Cricketer of the Year, sponsored by Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching

Footballer of the Year, sponsored by Specsavers

Team of the Year, sponsored by B and H Midland Services

Junior Team of the Year, sponsored by ESF Events

Coach of the Year, sponsorsed by Melton Mowbray Town Estate

Unsung Hero of the Year, sponsored by Colin Moulds

Disabilty Sportsperson of the Year, sponsored by Harrison Security

Community Sport Award, sponsored by Melton Borough Council

School Sports Award, sponsored by Melton Vale Sixth Form College

Judges awards (not open to nominations)

Junior Sports Personality of the Year, sponsored by Samworth Brothers

Sports Personality of the Year, sponsored by Ragdale Hall

Special Recognition Award, sponsored by Stapleford Park

* For details of sponsorship opportunities, call events and exhibitions manager Linda Pritchard on 07837 308942.