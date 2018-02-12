Melton Times Sports Awards 2017: Picture special

The standard was sky-high as a biggest-ever audience gathered for the 2017 Melton Times Sports Awards.

In an evening of firsts, there were joint winners in the Sports Personality of the Year award after both Brent Horobin and Brent Penniston polled the exact same number of votes.

And Metaltek team boss Andy Swain had a great week capped when he won our new Special Recognition Award, just three days after his wife Emma gave birth to their first child.

Thank-you to everyone who made this year’s awards such a success, namely our loyal sponsors, finalists, guests and all of the readers who nominated and voted.

We hope you enjoy our photo round-up of the night.

