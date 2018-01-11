Melton Times Sports Awards 2017: Nominees announced

Time’s up. The deadline for nominations has passed and today we are proud to reveal our full list of nominees for the 2017 Melton Times Sports Awards.
Our judges are set to meet this week to face the unenviable task of deciding the three finalists and winners of 11 of our 14 awards.
The finalists will be announced in next week’s Melton Times and online at www.meltontimes.co.uk from Thursday.
All will be sent an invitation to attend our gala awards night at Melton Mowbray Market’s banqueting suite on Thursday, February 8.
The evening, to be hosted for the first time by BBC Radio presenter Melvyn Prior, will see the winners unveiled in classic Oscars-style.
The judges will also draw up shortlists for our two top awards - the Sports Personality of the Year and Junior Sports Personality of the Year.
They will be announced in next week’s edition when voting will open for you to decide the winners of these two awards,
This year the judges will also select the first winner of our new Special Recognition Award, the winner of which will be announced on the night.
Melton Times sports editor Chris Harby said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has taken the time and trouble to nominate and also congratulate everyone who has made it this far.
“To be recognised by your peers in this way is a success in itself, and I’m sure the judges will have a touch task in deciding who will make it through to our awards night.
“I would also like to say a huge thank-you to our loyal sponsors for their support once again without whom we wouldn’t be able to pay tribute to our local sporting stars.”
Our 2017 nominees
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
sponsored by SAQ International
ROB BEERS
TOM CHANDLER
JAMIE GIBSON
BILL ORRIDGE
BRENT PENNIST0N
CHRIS RODGERS
MICK WILSON
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Ragdale Hall
AMELIA COLTMAN
EMMADEE FOX
CLAIRE LOMAS
MARI SMITH
NATALIE TEECE
DISABLED SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR
available for sponsorship
TIM BIRLEY
CHRISTINE DURRANCE
COLIN WAGSTAFF
JUNIOR SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Brooksby Melton College
JAMES BARTLEY
CIARAN BOYLAN
ADDISON ISHERWOOD
FREDDIE MCGRADY
FINN NOBLE
CHASE SHARPE
LIAM TEW
JUNIOR SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
available for sponsorship
SASKIA DAVIES
LIBBY DUNCAN
OLIVIA GILBERTSON
RHEA MANNING
LEXIE PETERS
ISABELLE PYMM
TEAM OF THE YEAR
sponsored by B and H Midland Services
BARKBY UNITED CC SECOND XI
MELTON INDOOR BOWLS CLUB (THE PORK PIES)
MELTON MARVELS NETBALL CLUB
MELTON MOWBRAY TENNIS CLUB MEN’S FIRST TEAM
MELTON MOWBRAY TENNIS CLUB LADIES’ FIRST TEAM
MELTON RFC FIRST XV
MELTON YOUNG FARMERS LADIES’ TUG OF WAR
JUNIOR TEAM OF THE YEAR
available for sponsorship
BELVOIR HIGH SCHOOL YR 8 GIRLS
LONG CLAWSON PRIMARY SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
MELTON RFC UNDER 10s
SWALLOWDALE PRIMARY SCHOOL TABLE TENNIS
FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Specsavers
JACK BAKER
IAN BITMEAD
JOSH CLARKE
CHRIS HIBBITT
RHEA MANNING
SCOTT MOONEY
KYLE REEK
CHARLIE SHERIDAN
CRICKETER OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching
SIMON CLARICOATS
JAMES CULY
CAREL FOURIE
RICHARD GARNER
TOM GLOVER
HARVEY STOKES
JAMIE TEW
COACH OF THE YEAR
available for sponsorship
WILL ANDREW
SERENA BIGNELL
DI BURDETT
CHARLOTTE JONES
TIM LEE
CLARE MARLOW
JENNY SMITH
CLUBPERSON OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Melton Borough Council
ROB BEERS
BRENT HOROBIN
MARGARET SHUFFLEBOTHAM
JUNIOR SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Samworth Brothers
Shortlist to be announced next week
SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
sponsorsed by Melton Mowbray Town Estate
Shortlist to be announced next week
n Several awards are still open to sponsors, old and new. To find out more about sponsorship packages, call Linda Pritchard on (01664) 412507 or 07837 308942.