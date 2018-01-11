Melton Times Sports Awards 2017: Nominees announced

Time’s up. The deadline for nominations has passed and today we are proud to reveal our full list of nominees for the 2017 Melton Times Sports Awards.

Our judges are set to meet this week to face the unenviable task of deciding the three finalists and winners of 11 of our 14 awards.

International para-cyclist Simon Price was named our 2016 Sportsman of the Year EMN-180901-171045002

The finalists will be announced in next week’s Melton Times and online at www.meltontimes.co.uk from Thursday.

All will be sent an invitation to attend our gala awards night at Melton Mowbray Market’s banqueting suite on Thursday, February 8.

The evening, to be hosted for the first time by BBC Radio presenter Melvyn Prior, will see the winners unveiled in classic Oscars-style.

The judges will also draw up shortlists for our two top awards - the Sports Personality of the Year and Junior Sports Personality of the Year.

Our 2016 Sportswoman of the Year was international cross country runner Mari Smith (second left) EMN-180901-171055002

They will be announced in next week’s edition when voting will open for you to decide the winners of these two awards,

This year the judges will also select the first winner of our new Special Recognition Award, the winner of which will be announced on the night.

Melton Times sports editor Chris Harby said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has taken the time and trouble to nominate and also congratulate everyone who has made it this far.

“To be recognised by your peers in this way is a success in itself, and I’m sure the judges will have a touch task in deciding who will make it through to our awards night.

“I would also like to say a huge thank-you to our loyal sponsors for their support once again without whom we wouldn’t be able to pay tribute to our local sporting stars.”

Our 2017 nominees

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

sponsored by SAQ International

ROB BEERS

TOM CHANDLER

JAMIE GIBSON

BILL ORRIDGE

BRENT PENNIST0N

CHRIS RODGERS

MICK WILSON

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Ragdale Hall

AMELIA COLTMAN

EMMADEE FOX

CLAIRE LOMAS

MARI SMITH

NATALIE TEECE

DISABLED SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR

available for sponsorship

TIM BIRLEY

CHRISTINE DURRANCE

COLIN WAGSTAFF

JUNIOR SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Brooksby Melton College

JAMES BARTLEY

CIARAN BOYLAN

ADDISON ISHERWOOD

FREDDIE MCGRADY

FINN NOBLE

CHASE SHARPE

LIAM TEW

JUNIOR SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

available for sponsorship

SASKIA DAVIES

LIBBY DUNCAN

OLIVIA GILBERTSON

RHEA MANNING

LEXIE PETERS

ISABELLE PYMM

TEAM OF THE YEAR

sponsored by B and H Midland Services

BARKBY UNITED CC SECOND XI

MELTON INDOOR BOWLS CLUB (THE PORK PIES)

MELTON MARVELS NETBALL CLUB

MELTON MOWBRAY TENNIS CLUB MEN’S FIRST TEAM

MELTON MOWBRAY TENNIS CLUB LADIES’ FIRST TEAM

MELTON RFC FIRST XV

MELTON YOUNG FARMERS LADIES’ TUG OF WAR

JUNIOR TEAM OF THE YEAR

available for sponsorship

BELVOIR HIGH SCHOOL YR 8 GIRLS

LONG CLAWSON PRIMARY SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

MELTON RFC UNDER 10s

SWALLOWDALE PRIMARY SCHOOL TABLE TENNIS

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Specsavers

JACK BAKER

IAN BITMEAD

JOSH CLARKE

CHRIS HIBBITT

RHEA MANNING

SCOTT MOONEY

KYLE REEK

CHARLIE SHERIDAN

CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching

SIMON CLARICOATS

JAMES CULY

CAREL FOURIE

RICHARD GARNER

TOM GLOVER

HARVEY STOKES

JAMIE TEW

COACH OF THE YEAR

available for sponsorship

WILL ANDREW

SERENA BIGNELL

DI BURDETT

CHARLOTTE JONES

TIM LEE

CLARE MARLOW

JENNY SMITH

CLUBPERSON OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Melton Borough Council

ROB BEERS

BRENT HOROBIN

MARGARET SHUFFLEBOTHAM

JUNIOR SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Samworth Brothers

Shortlist to be announced next week

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

sponsorsed by Melton Mowbray Town Estate

Shortlist to be announced next week

n Several awards are still open to sponsors, old and new. To find out more about sponsorship packages, call Linda Pritchard on (01664) 412507 or 07837 308942.