Melton Times Sports Awards 2017: Nominations close at midnight

There’s just a few hours left before the deadline for nominations for the 2017 Melton Times Sports Awards, but that’s still enough time for you to tell us about your local sporting hero.

The deadline to submit your nominations for 11 of our 14 awards falls on Monday at midnight, including our new Disabled Sportsperson of the Year honour.

Sportswoman of the Year winner Mari Smith (second left) with finalists Emilie Chandler (right) and Katie Tagg (left), and Joni Appleton of Ragdale Hall EMN-180301-124647002

The full list of categories open to your suggestions are – Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, Disabled Sportsperson of the Year, Junior Sportsman of the Year, Junior Sportswoman of the Year, Footballer of the Year, Cricketer of the Year, Coach of the Year, Clubperson of the Year, Team of the Year, Junior Team of the Year.

They may be a friend, family member, team-mate or just someone you have admired through our sports pages during the course of 2017.

Email your entry to our sports editor chris.harby@meltontimes.co.uk or fill in the coupon on page 46.

Please include a photo where possible and an overview of achievements to convince our judges why your choice should make the shortlist of three to attend our annual sports awards evening.

The event takes place at Melton Market Banqueting Suite on Thursday, February 8 and will this year be hosted by BBC radio presenter Melvyn Prior.

Next week we will feature a full list of your nominees ahead of judging.