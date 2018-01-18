Melton Times Sports Awards 2017: Finalists announced

Today we are delighted to reveal who has made it through as finalists in the 13th annual Melton Times Sports Awards.

As well as agonising over your nominations to decide the final three in each of the 11 award categories, our judges have also selected the winner in each.

They will be announced in grand Oscars ceremony-style at our big sports awards evening which takes place at Melton Mowbray Market’s banqueting suite on Thursday, February 8.

But the destiny of our two top awards - the Sports Personality of the Year and Junior Sports Personality of the Year remains in your hands.

Our judges have devised a shortlist of three contenders for both categories, for candidates whose achievements and merits went beyond trophies and titles.

Now it is down to your votes to decide which of them will walk away with the prizes on February 8.

Simply read their citations on the opposite page, decide who is your favourite in each category and vote by filling in the coupon or by text.

Voting for the Sports Personality and Junior Sports Personality awards will close at midnight on Thursday, February 1.

Each of our finalists will receive a ticket to the awards ceremony.

Additional tickets are on sale which will include a pie and mash supper.

The evening will be hosted by a new face this year as experienced BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Melvyn Prior takes the reins as compere for the first time.

Doors will open at 6pm with awards due to get under way by 8pm.

For ticket enquiries, email our Linda Pritchard at linda.pritchard@jpress.co.uk or call (01664) 412507.

Shortlists

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

sponsored by SAQ International

Tom Chandler

Bill Orridge

Mick Wilson

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Ragdale Hall

Amelia Coltman

Emmadee Fox

Natalie Teece

DISABILITY SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR

available for sponsorship

Tim Birley

Christine Durrance

Colin Wagstaff

JUNIOR SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Brooksby Melton College

James Bartley

Finn Noble

Liam Tew

JUNIOR SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

available for sponsorship

Saskia Davies

Libby Duncan

Isabelle Pymm

TEAM OF THE YEAR

sponsored by B and H Midland Services

Melton Indoor Bowls Club

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Men’s First Team

Melton RFC First XV

Melton Young Farmers Ladies’ Tug Of War

JUNIOR TEAM OF THE YEAR

available for sponsorship

Priory Belvoir Academy Yr 8 Girls

Long Clawson Primary School Cross Country

Melton RFC Under 10S

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Specsavers

Ian Bitmead

Josh Clarke

Charlie Sheridan

CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching

Simon Claricoats

Tom Glover

Harvey stokes

COACH OF THE YEAR

available for sponsorship

Will Andrew

Tim Lee

Clare Marlow

CLUBPERSON OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Melton Borough Council

Rob Beers

Brent Horobin

Margaret Shufflebotham

JUNIOR SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Samworth Brothers

Olivia Gilbertson

Freddie McGrady

Lexie Peters

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Melton Mowbray Town Estate

Les Gillett

Brent Horobin

Brent Penniston