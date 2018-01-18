Melton Times Sports Awards 2017: Finalists announced

Today we are delighted to reveal who has made it through as finalists in the 13th annual Melton Times Sports Awards.
As well as agonising over your nominations to decide the final three in each of the 11 award categories, our judges have also selected the winner in each.
They will be announced in grand Oscars ceremony-style at our big sports awards evening which takes place at Melton Mowbray Market’s banqueting suite on Thursday, February 8.
But the destiny of our two top awards - the Sports Personality of the Year and Junior Sports Personality of the Year remains in your hands.
Our judges have devised a shortlist of three contenders for both categories, for candidates whose achievements and merits went beyond trophies and titles.
Now it is down to your votes to decide which of them will walk away with the prizes on February 8.
Simply read their citations on the opposite page, decide who is your favourite in each category and vote by filling in the coupon or by text.
Voting for the Sports Personality and Junior Sports Personality awards will close at midnight on Thursday, February 1.
Each of our finalists will receive a ticket to the awards ceremony.
Additional tickets are on sale which will include a pie and mash supper.
The evening will be hosted by a new face this year as experienced BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Melvyn Prior takes the reins as compere for the first time.
Doors will open at 6pm with awards due to get under way by 8pm.
For ticket enquiries, email our Linda Pritchard at linda.pritchard@jpress.co.uk or call (01664) 412507.
Shortlists
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
sponsored by SAQ International
Tom Chandler
Bill Orridge
Mick Wilson
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Ragdale Hall
Amelia Coltman
Emmadee Fox
Natalie Teece
DISABILITY SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR
available for sponsorship
Tim Birley
Christine Durrance
Colin Wagstaff
JUNIOR SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Brooksby Melton College
James Bartley
Finn Noble
Liam Tew
JUNIOR SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
available for sponsorship
Saskia Davies
Libby Duncan
Isabelle Pymm
TEAM OF THE YEAR
sponsored by B and H Midland Services
Melton Indoor Bowls Club
Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Men’s First Team
Melton RFC First XV
Melton Young Farmers Ladies’ Tug Of War
JUNIOR TEAM OF THE YEAR
available for sponsorship
Priory Belvoir Academy Yr 8 Girls
Long Clawson Primary School Cross Country
Melton RFC Under 10S
FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Specsavers
Ian Bitmead
Josh Clarke
Charlie Sheridan
CRICKETER OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching
Simon Claricoats
Tom Glover
Harvey stokes
COACH OF THE YEAR
available for sponsorship
Will Andrew
Tim Lee
Clare Marlow
CLUBPERSON OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Melton Borough Council
Rob Beers
Brent Horobin
Margaret Shufflebotham
JUNIOR SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Samworth Brothers
Olivia Gilbertson
Freddie McGrady
Lexie Peters
SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Melton Mowbray Town Estate
Les Gillett
Brent Horobin
Brent Penniston