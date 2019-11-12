Melton Tennis Club ladies’ extend fine Winter League start

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s ladies’ second team kept up their good start to the Winter League campaign with victory over Oakham.

The ladies edged out their near neighbours 5-3 in the Division Six clash.

Jo Heggs and Sarah Medcalf paved the way for the win with a superb maximum sets haul, while summer star Jenny Golland teamed up with Alison Stone and had some tight sets before clinching a tie-break set to seal victory.

Scores: J. Heggs/S. Medcalf W 6-4, 7-6; W 7-5, 6-1. J. Golland/A. Stone L 5-7, 2-6; D 2-6, 7-5.

* The men’s first team hosted Rothley in Division One and were on the end of a shock defeat, going down 6-2 in a match they would have considered a banker.

First team skipper Ryan Parmar and James Rowe collected the two wins, but second pairing Tom Rowe and Jake Beagle were unable to add to the tally despite having chances in their first rubber.

Scores: J. Rowe/R. Parmar D 0-6, 6-4; D 6-2, 5-7. T. Rowe/J. Beagle L 5-7, 4-6; L 3-6, 2-6.

* Melton’s men’s second team travelled to Stoney Stanton for a vital Division Two match, but had to settle for a share of the points in a four-all draw.

Skipper Justin Horobin teamed up with teenager Ollie Aley at first pair and they battled well to take three rubbers.

Second pairing of Simon Hawthorne and Nicholas Davies found the going tough, but notched a vital set to earn a share of the spoils.

Scores: J. Horobin/O. Aley W 7-6, 6-2; D 5-7, 6-2. S. Hawthorne/N. Davies L 1-6, 2-6; D 1-6, 6-4.

* The juniors finally got under way in wet and soggy conditions as the 10s and under team went down 6-0 at home to Hinckley.

Melton number one Aiden Messina-Dolby battled well in his singles, losing 10-7 in a third-set tie-break after a super battle.

Ben England found the going tough and went down in straight sets before the visitors comfortably took the final doubles rubber.

Scores: A. Messina-Dolby L 1-4, 4-3, 7-10; B. England L 0-4, 1-4; A. Messina-Dolby/B. England L 0-4, 1-4.

* The 14s and under boys also found the going tough at Birstall in Division Four, losing out 6-0.

Scores: B. Drewe L 6-2, 6-1; Gus Hagger L 6-2, 7-6; B. Drewe/G. Hagger L 1-6, 1-6.