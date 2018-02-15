Melton Sports to host free drop-in physiotherapy clinic with former Marine

New Park Physiotherapy will be running a free drop-in advice clinic at Melton Sports, in King Street, on Saturday.

Alistair Dickson, a former Royal Marine and trail runner has more than a decade’s experience as a physio and will be on hand from 11am to 2pm.

He has a special interest in acupuncture for treating everything from sports injuries to complex chronic pain syndromes and is also trained in running gait analysis.

Alistair will be joined by practice manager Patricia Hudson, who can take bookings for Alistair, podiatrist Simon Miles and massage therapist Jane Sumner who make up the team.

Alistair said: “We all share a passion for hands-on diagnosis so whatever your injury, pain or syndrome we will deliver an accurate and appropriate evidence-based treatment.”

Advice and short treatments will be available at the session. No appointments are necessary, just pop in.