Melton Sports to host cricket ‘pop-up’

Melton Sports will be ushering in the new cricket season with a special ‘pop-up’ event on Saturday.

Mark Hudson of SM Cricket will be in the King Street shop from 10am to 3pm with a wide selection of bats, pads, gloves and bags, alongside Melton Sports’ cricket range.

Mark, who is head coach at Market Overton CC, will advise on equipment choice for players of all ages and there will be a special offer on junior/youth player cricket sets.

Melton Sports owner Michael Cooke said: “With the World Cup and an Ashes series this summer, cricket will enjoy a high profile.

“It will be great to see that excitement filter down to our grassroots clubs with programmes such as All Stars Cricket and the Belvoir Bees boosting participation.”

Ten per cent of sales on the day will be donated to the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust.