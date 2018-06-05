Melton Sports offers support

Have your say

Melton Sports’ latest promotion will be a sports bra fitting day on Saturday.

Expert Julie Swayne will be in the King Street shop from 10am to 2pm to give women the chance to be professionally fitted with a Shock Absorber sports bra.

There will be a free gift for all those who attend plus £5 off each sports bra ordered.

And one lucky lady will receive their bra free in a prize draw.

Julie started her working life at Harwayes and owned JJ’s Lingerie in the town for nearly nine years.

She will be checking that the underband fits well, the cup size is correct and that the straps are adjusted to give a secure fit.

Getting the right fit is important for good performance - it’s estimated that 80 per cent of women are wearing the wrong size bra.