Melton school cricketers qualify for Midlands finals

Cricketers from John Ferneley College underlined their potential in winning a prestigious county competition last week.

It has been a very successful season for the Melton school’s under 15s girls’ team after winning the Chance to Shine Leicestershire cricket competition.

They saw off Babington in the final by seven wickets to qualify for the Midlands rounds which take place at Loughborough University on Wednesday.

There they will be up against schools from Worcestershire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Northamptonshire.

The girls also had a good run in the County Cup, losing in the final against Leicester Grammar.

Ferneley were missing Leicestershire CCC pair Libby Perkins and Amy Helstrip for the final which clashed with a county game.

Amy has starred with the bat for the team this season, while Libby and Caitlin Mackie have led the attack.

Ellie Cook-Snow has also played well behind the stumps and taken some good catches.

The team looks to have a bright future for the next couple of seasons, with half of the team under 14s and the other half under 13s, meaning they will all have at least one more year in this age group.