Melton RFC Vixens welcome BBC boost to recruitment drive

Melton Mowbray RFC’s new girls’ squad received a boost to their latest recruitment campaign last week.

The team was invited to feature on Martin Ballard’s show on BBC Radio Leicester, chatting with the Leicester Tigers Rugby Show host.

The Melton RFC Vixens sport a new kit EMN-191024-171855002

The appearance was followed by a flurry of interest and new girls wanting to join.

Club officer and team founder Jenny Beech said: “We are really gaining momentum now with these girls’ teams.

“We try to provide the girls with a range of experiences, from guest coaches, to Tigers coaching clinics to professional photo shoots.

“We want to keep it fresh and engaging, and it seems to be working.”

Any girls interested in finding out more about the team, or who would like to try playing the sport can contact Jenny on 07814 544210.

All abilities are welcome and no previous playing experience is necessary.