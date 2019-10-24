Melton RFC Vixens show spirit in Castle Donington test

Melton RFC Under 13s Vixens travelled to Castle Donington for their second fixture of the season.

Sporting new kit this new team took on an experienced Castle Donington side who have been playing together for four years.

Melton RFC Vixens welcome new players interested in trying the sport EMN-191024-171917002

In a spirited display of rugby, the teams were tied after the first match, and were narrowly beaten in the second, with one of the winning tries coming courtesy of a great move from a Melton player who had joined the hosts to cover an injury.

The team would like to thank Shane Mousley and Son, The Flower Basin, Foxy Lots and Sara Groom Catering for their generous support.

Any girl who would like to have a go at playing rugby should contact Jenny on 07814 544210.