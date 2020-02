Have your say

Melton RFC girls’ squad received a boost recently when four of their number were selected at county trials.

The girls from the under 15s team progressed to county development after impressing at the selection event at Birstall RFC.

A club spokesperson said: “This is great news for all the girls.

“Their commitment and passion for the game has served them well.”

Any girls in school Years 5 to 10 who would like to join this successful squad can call 07814 544210 for details.