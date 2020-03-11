Melton RFC U14s stay composed in feisty South Leicester match

After being sidelined by the weather for several weeks, Melton Mowbray RFC Under 14s returned to the pitch with a home match against South Leicester on Sunday morning.

Melton were able to field a full squad from their developing team which has grown from just 11 players at the start of the season to a current roster of 18.

Action from an intense match EMN-201103-103719002

The home team had a tough game against a very aggressive side, but the boys held their composure and did not retaliate when challenged.

Despite a hefty defeat, Melton conducted themselves excellently both on and off the pitch, and every player gave their absolute all for the team.

They were led very effectively by team captain, Shay Burt who got the boys to focus purely on the rugby and not the score or other potential distractions.

The team named Finn Mulholland as a well-deserved man-of-the-match.

The team wishes to thank Luke Carter, from the club’s senior ranks who stepped in to referee at short notice.