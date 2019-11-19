Melton RFC U14s happy to go it alone

Having had to combine with other clubs, Melton RFC Under 14s have returned to a standalone team this season.

The move comes thanks to support from RFU community coaches, John Ferneley Academy and recruitment by the players themselves, along with support from Melton’s under 13s squad.

Melton RFC showed aptitude in the scrum against Lutterworth EMN-191119-094413002

Their first match of the campaign came on Sunday against a strong Lutterworth side at Burton Road.

The team lost 48-7, but acquitted themselves brilliantly as they get to grips with some new rules this season.

Melton’s highlight was a great try from Will Jeavons, converted well by Joel Sharpe.

There was also strong scrummaging and lineouts from the forwards, some of whom were playing in those positions for the first time, while the backs chipped in with some cohesive work, especially out of the lineouts.

Team spokeswoman Sara Lowe said: “Older players showed great support and encouragement to new players, and we also had as support from our under 13s team.

“As a team we cannot thank the under 13s players, coaches and parents enough for their support.

“It shows the teamwork and sportsmanship we have here.”