Melton RFC U10s unbeaten in Leicester Tigers Prima Cup

Melton RFC Under 10s stepped up as they went through the first stage of the Leicester Tigers Prima Cup unbeaten with four wins and a draw.

The Tigers-run competition gives teams the chance to reach the finals at Welford Road in front of a full crowd, but with half-term school holidays and terrible weather, Melton were down to a squad of 13.

Melton started brightly against Oakham despite no real warm-up because of torrential downpours.

Tries by Ben R (2), Oscar S, Oscar M, and Sammy D, and a powerful finish from Will J gave Melton a handsome lead.

Oakham scored a real gem of their own and deserved a better result, but were undone by Melton’s great clinical display.

Ben, Will and Oscar M were on the scoresheet again against South Leicester before South came back with two lovely tries.

But substitute Jane B left tacklers in her wake to add to the lead, before Liam H showed immense determination to score, and Tynan W adding a richly-deserved try.

Stoneygate disrupted much of Melton’s play as the team were tied one try apiece at half-time of game three, Ben R grabbing Melton’s try.

Straight from the restart, Evan F rounded the opposition to grab the lead before Tynan teed up Oscar M to score another.

The game against hosts Leicester Forest East was largely played in the middle of what was by now a boggy pitch which added to mistakes and reduced dynamism.

But Evan W, Noah H and Caleb B all made promising ground, and Ben R took advantage to put Melton ahead.

But LFE came back immediately to score a fine try and tied the game.

The final game against Melbourne showed Melton’s increasing desire and confidence, with determined tackling and quality rucking.

Owen H led the way, stealing possession as Will gave Melton the lead before Jane quickly finished two tries.

Evan F scored another beauty in the second half, with Tynan and Oscar M also adding fine tries before Melbourne grabbed a nice consolation try.

Missing key members of the squad, the young Melton team conducted themselves impeccably in horrible wet conditions with rugby once more the winner in this great competition.