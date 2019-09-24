Melton RFC set for Vipers trip after national cup walkover

Melton RFC First XV eased into the second round of the Midlands Intermediate Cup without taking to the field after their opponents conceded the tie.

Despite defeat on the opening league weekend at Market Bosworth, the Melton squad had been keen to get back on track with a trip to Coventry to take on Pinley, but the hosts cried off.

Newly-appointed captain Harvey Green and vice-captain Sam Dennison are both keen to make their mark and repay the faith shown by the club in their policy of using homegrown talent to further the ambitions of the youthful First XV squad.

Melton Second XV were in action on Saturday, at home to Southwell RFC, and both teams used the afternoon to good effect, bringing on some first team players to give them a run-out along with some players making a comeback after time away from the club.

Phil Kerr’s side played well, especially in open play, and won a close contest 27 points to 20.

The club was delighted to see Simon Peters and Ben Warwick back in boots and hope they will soon be back in action again.

But there was bad news, too, over the weekend, with the shoulder injury sustained in training by the outstanding Nick Crossland and, once more, he looks set to miss a large chunk of the season.

Club president Tony Middleton said: “It’s a real blow to the player and the squad because of the total commitment, desire and enthusiasm he brings to Melton Mowbray Rugby Club, both on and off the field.

“We wish him a speedy recovery, but fear the injuries may take their toll on a fine rugby player.”

It’s league duties once again for the Firsts this weekend, and their third successive away fixture at Vipers RFC.

Coach Mike Halford will prepare his troops to expect an onslaught, but will be up for the battle and a share of the spoils from the Midlands Two East (South) clash.

All travelling support is welcome.