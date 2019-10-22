Melton RFC’s furious fightback falls just shy in Northampton

Melton RFC First XV had to settle for a bonus point as a late fightback fell just short at Northampton Old Scouts on Saturday.

The Firsts had their chances in a great match against experienced opponents who, like Melton, also dropped down from Midlands One East last season.

With Scouts keen to bounce back at the first attempt, the fixture was seen as a good benchmark for Melton’s season and they trailed early on as they eased themselves out of their long journey.

But importantly, Mike Holford’s side did not panic and a brilliant run from Duncan Lennox followed by a chip and chase found the star player touching down out wide.

Harvey Green landed the touchline conversion and at 7-7 Melton were back in the match.

The game then ebbed and flowed until the 23rd minute when Old Scouts forced a converted try to re-establish their lead at 14-7.

Excellent pressure from the forwards created a penalty chance for Melton, but the kick was just wide.

There was frustration for the Melton supporters as the visitors switched off from the restart.

A drop goal nudged the Scouts further ahead at 17-7 which, combined with the missed penalty, was a six-point turn around in a couple of minutes.

Scouts were now in their stride and only last-ditch tackling kept them out.

Eventually the defence cracked and Scouts added the conversion to go into the half-time break 24-7 up and confident of winning comfortably.

But Melton had other ideas and showed great resilience, drive and commitment in the second half, combining well between forwards and backs.

The returning Marcus Badham was put into the front row and this galvanised the front five, while Green and Harry Wood were revelling in the quicker ball they were provided with.

Great forward pressure 15 minutes into the second half from Melton set up a powerful run for Wood to drive and dive over for a deserved try.

With Scouts continually offside and guilty of slowing the ball down at the breakdown too much, the hosts lost a second player to the sinbin during the second half.

It was all Melton for the last 10 minutes as Scouts defended for their lives.

From yet another penalty Melton kicked for the corner and the well-worked catch-and-drive saw the outstanding Sam Dennison plunder the try.

Skipper Green made amends with the conversion to set up an enthralling last five minutes as Melton drew within five points at 24-19 and chased the win.

They ultimately came up just short, but will take heart from this third away league fixture.

Melton return to home soil on Saturday when they entertain St Ives, and will hope for a large and vociferous touchline support to help produce the result they deserve. Kick-off is 3pm.