Melton Mowbray RFC Under 9s headed across the county border to play a round-robin at Stamford on Sunday.

Several games were played against the hosts and West Norfolk, and Melton dominated to come out on top, with other coaches noting their teamwork, discipline and good skills.

Melton player Freddie Gant said: “We were brilliant in attack, but need to improve our defensive skills.”

Melton travel to Hinckley this weekend.