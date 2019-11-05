Melton RFC juniors impress at county cup tournament

Have your say

Melton RFC Under 10s headed to a wet and muddy Leicester Forest East for the County Cup preliminary round.

Facing hosts LFE in the opening game, Melton started ferociously, with D. Allen winning a maul ball, great tackling from O. Moore and Beech’s lovely pass setting up Rutherford for the first of his two tries.

Another score from Oscar M gave Melton a good start from a very even, physical game.

Next opponents Loughborough made a flying start with a try and several great runs which were met with fine tackling from Sammy D, Ben and Evan F.

Melton eventually edged ahead through Dexter’s brace, while further tries from Ben and Owen, who counter-rucked his score, put a convincing scoreline on what on what was a very close game.

Melton badly missed the two players who dropped out when they met Market Harborough who ran straight and strongly.

With Melton tackling too high, two such runs gave Harborough a deserved lead before a fantastic interception from Oscar, stepping up an age level, and a strong Dexter try levelled the scores.

Harborough then seemed to score from a five or six-player maul and quickly added another to seal the win.

Once more Melton conceded the lead against Ashby, as their diminutive winger evaded four tackles to score.

More good work from Owen at a ruck and an Oscar try put the game in the balance, but Melton switched off again, failing to even mark Ashby’s speedy winger as he flew back up the pitch.

Danny M emulated local hero Manu Tuilagi as he smashed through a ruck to score.

A spirited Market Bosworth side tackled valiantly to cause Melton problems in the final game, but a great carry from Todd, and fine scrum-half play from Reggie saw Melton finally take the upper hand.

Tries from Dexter, Ben (2), Oscar and a dazzling Oliver brace saw Melton end another fine tournament on a high.

Sides to progress will be decided at a later stage through results of fair play and sportsmanship.