Melton RFC flattened by St Ives comeback in basement battle

Melton RFC First XV’s fight to avoid a second successive drop suffered a blow with defeat at fellow strugglers St Ives on Saturday.

The visitors had used the strong wind advantage to build a 12-0 half-time lead, but the hosts capitalised more to seal a 26-12 comeback win.

The result dropped Melton below the Cambridgeshire side to 11th in Midlands Two East (South).

As so often this season, Melton played some fantastic attacking rugby, scoring two fine tries, but naivety and lack of experience showed during the last quarter, allowing the hosts a bonus-point reward for their doggedness.

Leon Gormley in the back row, Gavin Prior at hooker, and Chris Rose at scrum-half were outstanding, making significant tackles, carries and directing all around them.

Melton now desperately need all their experienced players to be available to help out a talented young squad.

The visitors started brightly against opponents who played a basic, but ultimately successful game – run hard and straight, and use the conditions to keep the pressure on.

The hosts did this throughout and were delighted to turn around only 12-0 down.

Melton defied the conditions to score two great tries with some quick, running rugby.

The first came after great work from Aiden Smith and Henry Kaczmarczyk out wide and superb running from Harry Wood who rounded off the move with brilliant footwork.

Superb forward play from Luke Pawley, Sam Dennison and Harry Eley to dominate the scrum then gave quick ball out to the backs where Wood was involved again before Leon Gormley touched down.

Harvey Green’s conversion put Melton 12-0 up, and now was the time to turn the screw and play pressure rugby in the bottom-left corner of the sloping pitch. But several times Melton let the hosts off the hook and looked short heading into the second half.

St Ives played very unimaginative, but very effective rugby after the break, running straight and playing two or three phases before launching the ball towards Melton’s 22.

The visitors defended well, particularly through Jack Forfar and George Kaczmarczyk, and Ben Warwick in the wide open spaces.

But as soon as St Ives breached the defence, their tails were up and they were soon level through two quick tries and a conversion.

Melton rallied and took the game back to the hosts as Green’s boot found the touchline from a penalty deep in their own 22.

Yet St Ives defended desperately and broke out to press the Melton line and eventually score another converted try for a 19-12 lead,.

Melton still had time and hope with Phil Kerr’s straight runs and Will Garnett’s mazy runs from deep.

However from one breakout, the visitors turned the ball over and instead of taking a losing bonus point home they gave their opponents a fourth try and a try bonus point.

Melton have a weekend off to lick their wounds and prepare for another big league game on Saturday, February 15 at home to bottom side Stewarts and Lloyds (ko 2.15pm). All support is most welcome.