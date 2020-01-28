Melton RFC First XV shaded by pragmatic Scouts

Melton RFC First XV again failed to turn performance into points as Northampton Old Scouts edged a close contest 18-10 at Burton Road on Saturday.

The visitors played the territory game well, particularly in the second period, but it was another game there for the taking.

Chris Rose looks to eke out a few more yards EMN-200128-145336002

On the back of their 21-5 win over Long Buckby, Melton once more played some superb, energetic rugby.

But gifted Scouts two soft tries which not only gave them the points but denied the hosts a losing bonus point which would could prove crucial at the end of the season.

The hosts started brightly and opened the scoring after 20 minutes.

Harvey Green’s long raking pass found flying winger James Woolley who beat three players in a 50m run before teeing up Will Garnett inside.

The full-back gleefully sprinted over the line under the posts for an excellent score.

Skipper Green added the conversion for a 7-0 lead.

Back came Scouts and only some outstanding defence from Harry Wood prevented two scores, well supported by Jack Forfar and Aiden Smith.

Melton’s pack were dominant in the set-piece, galvanised by hooker Gavin Prior and Sam Badham in the engine room, and deserved more for their combined efforts.

But little worked for Mike Holford’s side, and by the half-time break they were left hanging on to a slender lead.

And the visitors cut the deficit when Melton coughed up possession close to their own line and allowed the Scouts a try out wide.

Now with a foothold in the game and renewed hope, Scouts came out for the second half with their tails up and using any possession to their advantage, continually kicking the ball deep to the corners and pressuring the Melton 22.

From one lineout inside the home defensive area, Melton fell asleep and a schoolboy move allowed a rumble over the whitewash out wide.

The conversion was added and Melton were under a cloud, but to their credit they stuck at the game, with Chris Rose using the quicker ball to good effect, supported by strong running from Sam Dennison and Phil Kerr.

The hosts added a long-range penalty from Green’s trusty boot to bring them back into the match at 12-10.

But the good work was undone at the restart where a sift penalty was conceded, allowing the visitors to nudge into a 15-10 lead.

Woolley and Smith combined well, but were stopped just short before Scouts cleared their lines.

Melton were still well in the game and on course for a losing bonus point in a chaotic final ten minutes.

But the visitors went two scores clear when another soft penalty gifted the visitors three points which they gratefully accepted, knowing it would give them victory and deny Melton a point.

Anther disappointing result which kept Melton in 10th place.

But they have a chance to rectify the performance on Saturday in another winnable game at St Ives, with one place and two points separating the sides.

All support will be welcome.