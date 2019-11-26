Melton RFC First XV pipped at Bugbrooke as elements dominate

Melton RFC’s young first team squad took on a Bugbrooke team in a similar position, but with a few more league points in the bag.

A contentious late score denied Mike Holford’s side a richly-deserved losing bonus point in a 12-3 defeat as they remain on a steep learning curve.

There was nothing to choose between the two sides for long periods, with the home side playing to a pattern of tight forward play for two or three phases before opting for a good kick chase as they put their foot through the ball.

The conditions of the pitch dictated a kicking game as did the wet slippery ball and cloying mud which made traction difficult.

It seemed likely the team which played the conditions the best would win a low-scoring, evenly-matched contest.

Melton gave a first team debut to Joel Bachelor in the back row and he had a fantastic game, revelling in the conditions to tackle and contest at the breakdown.

He was well backed up by the no-nonsense approach from old heads Sam Badham, in the engine room, and Klay Radford, whose direct running from centre proved a handful to the hosts all afternoon.

The first half was generally played around the halfway line, with Melton holding their own in the scrums.

Luke Pawley and Harry Eley easily managed the Bugbrooke props, while Dan Evans and Sam Dennison did well in the lineout.

Chances were few and far between and it was the home side who opened the scoring with a try from another driving maul following a couple of soft penalties.

Melton’s young backs were not involved too much as the soap-like ball just wouldn’t stick, and the whole team needed to look after it a little better.

The second half was much better for the visitors as they turned defence into attack through slightly quicker ball and a better kick chase.

Archie Hutchinson, Chris Rose and Harvey Green all came alive and joined in with the back three of Will Garnett, Henry Kaczmarczyk and Ben Warwick, tackling and diving at every opportunity, while offering support when the ball was hacked through.

After a period of pressure, following Gav Prior’s introduction to the front row, Melton were awarded a penalty as the home side struggled.

At only 7-0 down and with 10 minutes left, Melton were brave, opting for the three points to reduce the deficit and go for a win.

However, the home side just played out time, kicking the ball long and applying pressure to the bottom left of the pitch, while unerringly finding the farmer’s field beyond the hedge to slow the game down.

A couple of dubious penalties later and another driving maul gave Bugbrooke a second score to seal the win.

Melton are improving all the time and with their enthusiasm and commitment it will only be a matter of time before this squad turn their collective effort into league points.

The Firsts are without a fixture on Saturday and return at home to Leicester Forest East on Saturday, December 7 in the league when both teams will lose players to wedding duty.