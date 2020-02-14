Melton RFC face crucial basement battle with Stewarts and Lloyds

Have your say

Melton Mowbray RFC First XV face a huge match on Saturday when they return to league action following a two-week break.

The Firsts were left licking their wounds after throwing away a 12-0 half-time lead last time out to lose at relegation rivals St Ives.

The result dropped Melton into the bottom two of Midlands Two East (South) for the first time this season.

This weekend they face anther basement battle when they entertain bottom side Stewarts and Lloyds at Burton Road (kick-off 2.15pm).

Supporters may feel victory is essential to maintain hopes of avoiding a second successive relegation for this young side.

Mike Holford’s troops will be keen to avenge an agonising 20-19 defeat in the reverse fixture in Corby back in November which remains Stewarts’ only win of the season to date.

All touchline support is welcome.