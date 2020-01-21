Melton RFC end barren run with important Long Buckby win

Have your say

Melton RFC First XV ended a frustrating barren run with a deserved Midlands Two East win in a pulsating match against Long Buckby on Saturday.

Playing some high-risk rugby in the rearranged league fixture, Melton outscored their Northamptonshire opponents at Burton Road by three tries to one.

Leon Gormley produced an all-action display on his return from injury EMN-200121-131228002

Melton welcomed Leon Gormley back into the flanker position and he produced a trademark all-action performance, carrying the ball with speed and balance, tackling courageously, and disrupting the breakdown.

Luke Pawley also produced a decent performance from the front row, attacking the set-piece and carrying the ball well in the loose, and in truth no-one had a poor game.

Melton opened the scoring after withstanding a concerted passage of pressure in their own half.

Breaking out of defence, James Woolley found space out wide, but came back to his forwards who did the rest, and from three powerful drives, the hard-working Sam Badham claimed a deserved touchdown.

Harvey Green added the difficult conversion and Melton were up and running.

Long Buckby came back strongly and the hosts rode their luck a little, missing Jack Forfar for 10 minutes as he paid the penalty for indiscretions at the breakdown.

The visitors let Melton off the hook as a penalty drifted wide, and Christian Jeremiah’s brilliant run from a lineout put the home side back in charge.

With Chris Rose, at scrum-half, receiving quicker ball at the breakdown, strong runs from Sam Dennison, Harry Wood and Aiden Smith teed up Woolley out wide, and the flying winger rounded his man to score a super team try.

Green added the conversion to put Melton 14-0 up heading to the break.

The second half continued much the same as the first, with Melton on top, but Buckby always a threat on the break.

And the visitors hit back with their first try when Melton failed to clear their lines, and at 14-5 were back in the match.

Forfar was lucky not to receive a second card as the hosts defended with defiance until Green’s long raking kick relieved the pressure.

In a topsy-turvy 10 minutes, forward drives from Harry Eley and Gavin Prior gave George Kaczmarczyk the ball in little space, but he blasted through three tackles and found his brother Henry on the wing.

He carried the ball into Buckby’s 22 and returned the ball back inside to Sam Dennison who gleefully ran in for a third try.

Green added another tricky kick to give Melton breathing space at 21-5.

The team then pushed for a bonus-point try, but despite some fine attacking play, especially from Will Garnett as a marauding full-back, the fourth score eluded them.

On a further positive note, the result also denied the visitors a losing bonus point which could prove valuable in the battle to avoid the drop.

An inspired performance which should give the team greater confidence, particularly the more coach Mike Halford can put out a regular starting XV.

Melton host Northampton Old Scouts at Burton Road on Saturday (kick-off 2.15pm), and all support is welcome.