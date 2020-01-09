Melton RFC coach Michael Holford plays down league concerns

Melton RFC head coach Michael Holford insists there is no need for concern as the First XV reached the season’s halfway mark just above the drop zone.

Saturday’s 26-7 home defeat to Vipers left Melton 10th in Midlands Two East (South), level on points with second-bottom St Ives and with two wins from 11.

Selection issues have hindered Holford in his first season at the club, but he believes his side are more than capable of avoiding a second straight relegation.

“We don’t want to be in the position we are, of course, but there are no real concerns at the moment,” said the former Leicester Tigers prop.

“It is in our hands, and there are a lot of points to play for and many winnable games.

“The position is a little harsh, some games we haven’t deserved to lose, but that’s the nature of sport – you don’t always get what you deserve.

“We have been beaten properly a couple of times, but mostly we have been in most games.

“But I have full belief we can get out of this position and begin to climb up the table.”

For the last two seasons, alongside the club’s loyal old heads, Melton have had to rely on a nucleus of young players.

The Colts graduates possess plenty of talent and excite fans with their potential, but for the time being lack the all-important experience at this grade of senior rugby.

This has shown itself in several fixtures where Melton have failed to turn dominant spells and positive performances into the meat and drink of points.

“We are a young side and a little bit raw and green in some areas,” Holford added.

“They have got a lot of potential, they just need a bit of experience and know-how to close out games and get over the line as regards results.

“They can all hold their heads high for the effort they are putting in, they just need to keep working hard and believe they can do it.

“We are in it for the long haul. You will see these lads thriving over the next few years.”

The biggest headache the new coach has faced is gelling a team which changes from week to week, a significant problem previous incumbent Gareth Collins also faced in his final season.

“The consistency of selection has been the biggest problem,” he said.

“We have not put the same team out for any game this season – there are always two, three or four changes every game.

“People have work commitments, I completely understand. It is an amateur game, and work and family take priority.

“But if we can begin to field the same team for a run of three to five games you will see the results change.”