Melton RFC bid for back-to-back wins against strugglers

Melton RFC First XV will hope to make it back-to-back league wins for the first time this season when they return to action on Saturday.

The league took a break last weekend, giving players the chance instead to watch England’s World Cup final clash.

Mike Holford’s side racked up 45 points last time out as they defeated basement side St Ives on home turf, a win that was notable for the return of several senior players including the Badham brothers.

Next up for Melton in Midlands Two East (South) is a visit to Corby to meet second-bottom opponents Stewarts and Lloyds who have yet to register a win this season.

Kick-off is 2.15pm.