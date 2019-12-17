Melton RFC and Syston RFC juniors go Barbarians

Have your say

Melton RFC Under 14s had their final game of the year on Sunday, a home match against local rivals Syston.

The sun was shining, but it was a bitterly cold morning, with the pitch wet from the overnight rain.

Both sides started out with 16-player squads, but a couple of injuries in the first half reduced Melton’s numbers.

After a discussion with both teams, coaches and referee, the decision was made to go to a Barbarians style set-up and mix up the sides to give both a game and end the year on a fun note.

After a short swap, with some Melton players in Syston shirts and vice versa, the boys got back to the rugby.

There was no match result, but great sportsmanship from both sides.