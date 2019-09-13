Melton racer Hart wins classic title for fifth year running

Melton motorcycle racer Ant Hart was in scintillating form as he returned to action after a month’s break from the track.

Feeling fully refreshed and ready to go, Mallory Park served up a hectic schedule with rides in three classes on three different bikes – a re-acquaintance with the David King Honda RS 125, the Hart team’s own Yamaha TZ 350 and a surprise offer to ride a famous RGB Weslake superbike.

Chief aim for the weekend was to secure the 350 GP title with a meeting to spare and he duly delivered, winning all four races to put the championship out of reach and claim the title for the fifth year running.

Hart was asked to ride the David King Honda to get the bike race-proven and ready for sale, and to get a second and two third places on a standard bike was three fine results.

The Leicestershire racer has been in and out of the superbike class this season on three different bikes, and at Mallory, Hart rode the RGB Weslake which has been piloted by some very good riders.

After accepting the last-minute invite, Hart got permission from race officials to change bikes, from the 750 Yamaha, and he was straight in at the deep end into qualifying.

Starting in mid-field, race one saw him finish 10th overall after a tentative beginning, for a pleasing third in class on his debut ride on the bike.

Changes were made to the bike set-up to suit Hart’s style of riding, and as race two developed he began to relax and get to grips with the bike’s different characteristics, finishing fifth overall and fourth in class.

With more changes and a new rear tyre, Hart set off for race three, and after a steady first lap to bed in the tyre, Hart worked his way up to third place overall.

But a broken drive belt on the final corner of the last lap meant a non-finish - a disappointing result, but offering plenty of potential and optimism for race four.

Again after a steady first lap, to get everything up to temperature, Hart started to work his way through the pack when disaster struck again with a total brake failure.

Dad Ron said: “Luckily it was at the best part of the circuit for this to happen so no harm was done.

“It was another disappointment, but these are only teething troubles because the bike has not been raced for some time, and, as Ant said, it has huge potential with more mileage on it if we get the chance.”

The meeting also brought a round of the ACU Championship which saw Hart produce a great ride to come home in a comfortable third place, which lifted him to third overall in the overall standings with one race left.