Melton racer Ant Hart retains lead despite Anglesey crash

Melton motorcycle racer Antony Hart recovered from an early crash to hold on to his national championship lead

Hart took just one bike to the picturesque circuit of Anglesey for round four of the Classic Racing Motor Cycle Club Championship.

Saturday started with the customary rainfall and a steady practice session preceded a sixth-place finish in qualifying.

The rain stopped in time for race one, and Hart made an excellent start despite a damp track.

But while lying in second, the Leicestershire rider crashed out on the first lap.

Dad Ron said: “It was the first time in probably three years that he has crashed because of his own fault so we have to forgive him for that, and the bike wasn’t too badly damaged.”

Although the bike was fit for race two, Hart would have to start from the back of the grid in last place.

But with his customary good start he shot through to second position by the end of the first lap.

That was as good as it got for Hart, but it was still seen as a great result after the dreadful start to the day.

Sunday dawned with perfect race conditions of wall-to-wall sunshine and a gentle cool breeze.

Hart’s main rival Phil Atkinson was in terrific form once more and had the edge throughout the day.

The Melton rider was involved in a huge dogfight for second in race three, which ended with a third-placed finish, before securing another runners-up finish in the next race which keeps him on top of the standings, but with a long way to go yet.

There was also a round of the ACU championship to contend with.

Qualifying took place in the damp Saturday conditions, and Hart managed to qualify in second position.

But the perfect Sunday race conditions played to the superior performance of the Superbikes and fourth place was the best result possible.

After a successful weekend, Hart next heads to Donington Park for the club’s largest meeting of the year.